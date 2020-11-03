Pivotal Research Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by Pivotal Research from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,745.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,624.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,516.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,469.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

