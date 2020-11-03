Pizza (PIZZA) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $477,151.68 and $28,248.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00022489 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,696,128 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin.

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.