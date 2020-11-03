Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Shares of PLNT opened at $59.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

