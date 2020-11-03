PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Increased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. PPL’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.