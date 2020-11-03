Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:PRLD) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Prelude Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:PRLD) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 4th. Prelude Therapeutics had issued 8,325,000 shares in its public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $158,175,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Prelude Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PRLD opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $50.19.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

