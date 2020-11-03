PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of PRGX Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PRGX Global from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRGX Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ:PRGX opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. PRGX Global has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PRGX Global will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in PRGX Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRGX Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRGX Global by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PRGX Global by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

