Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFPT. Morgan Stanley raised Proofpoint from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Proofpoint from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.44.

Shares of PFPT opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.81. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,600.00. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,143.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,353 shares of company stock worth $4,103,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,103,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,616,000 after acquiring an additional 823,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,692,000 after acquiring an additional 412,619 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after acquiring an additional 315,951 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 613,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,134,000 after acquiring an additional 262,539 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,432,000 after acquiring an additional 231,186 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

