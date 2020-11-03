Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) PT Raised to $123.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Proofpoint from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.81. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $190,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,110,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,676. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

