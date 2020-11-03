Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PFPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.81. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.00.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,143.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $173,849.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Proofpoint by 43.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 631,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,668,000 after buying an additional 190,958 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth $473,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 129.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 44.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.