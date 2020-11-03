PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Griffin Securities raised PTC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.47.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30. PTC has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $97.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 115.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Insiders have sold a total of 5,035 shares of company stock valued at $427,500 over the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 67.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 62.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 132,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 50,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after acquiring an additional 103,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 225,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.