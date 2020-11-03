PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTCT. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.08.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $256,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,277.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,851 shares of company stock worth $6,614,122 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 350.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after acquiring an additional 506,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 114.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 397,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $12,496,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 855.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 184,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 773,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,272,000 after acquiring an additional 171,970 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

