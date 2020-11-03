PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Neutral

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. UBS Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $55.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $256,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $518,277.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,851 shares of company stock worth $6,614,122 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 226.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 85,264 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,388,000 after purchasing an additional 132,241 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

