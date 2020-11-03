PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,277.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $256,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at $179,412.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,851 shares of company stock worth $6,614,122. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,024,000 after purchasing an additional 506,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 397,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,496,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 184,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 773,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,272,000 after acquiring an additional 171,970 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

