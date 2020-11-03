PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 122.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

