QIAGEN (QGEN) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, analysts expect QIAGEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,622.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $55.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QGEN. Citigroup raised QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

