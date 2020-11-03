Qorvo (QRVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Qorvo to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QRVO opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $140.69.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,658 shares of company stock worth $3,151,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.82.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

