Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Quanta Services stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $66.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Quanta Services by 35.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 638,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 201,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

