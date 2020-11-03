Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $70.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PWR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Quanta Services stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

