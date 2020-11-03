Quebecor (QBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion.

