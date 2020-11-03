QuickLogic (QUIK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect QuickLogic to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 143.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.38%. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $31.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.92. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $8.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

