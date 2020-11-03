Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on QDEL. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $248.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.49. Quidel has a 1-year low of $57.81 and a 1-year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quidel will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total value of $3,239,071.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $234.12 per share, with a total value of $1,170,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 450,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,546,680.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,095. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Quidel by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,907,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Quidel by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 107,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

