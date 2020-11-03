Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) PT Raised to $190.00

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $248.41 on Friday. Quidel has a 52 week low of $57.81 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.49.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quidel will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $234.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,546,680.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total value of $3,239,071.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,300 shares of company stock worth $3,262,095. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,907,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Quidel by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 107,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after buying an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

