Radian Group (RDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Radian Group to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $364.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE:RDN opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.