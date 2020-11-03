Raymond James Raises Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $88.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.90.

NEM stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $89,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,680.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,662,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,858 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. AXA boosted its position in Newmont by 10.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 584,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,717,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

