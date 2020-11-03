Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) will issue its 9/30/2020 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 3.67. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

