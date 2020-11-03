RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RICK. TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti boosted their target price on RCI Hospitality from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

RICK stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.65 million, a P/E ratio of -68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

