(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

RDS.A has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of (RDS.A) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of (RDS.A) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

Get (RDS.A) alerts:

Shares of RDS.A stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. (RDS.A) has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About (RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.