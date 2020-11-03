Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Realogy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Realogy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Realogy stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Realogy has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

In other news, Director Michael J. Williams purchased 5,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Realogy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Realogy by 1,185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realogy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

