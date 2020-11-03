Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The company’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $37.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

