Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend by 80.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Reliant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

RBNC stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $281.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBNC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $112,347.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,347. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,112 shares of company stock worth $155,817. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

