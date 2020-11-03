Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $874,418.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at $800,914.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,468,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7,821.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,584,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,344,000 after purchasing an additional 928,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 871,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,490,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,077,000 after purchasing an additional 820,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

