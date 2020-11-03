Reviewing Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Capstone Technologies Group (NYSE:CATG)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Apron and Capstone Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $454.87 million 0.12 -$61.08 million ($4.67) -0.89 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capstone Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Apron and Capstone Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 2 1 0 2.33 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Apron presently has a consensus price target of $8.37, indicating a potential upside of 100.64%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Apron has a beta of -4.32, suggesting that its stock price is 532% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 289% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -12.78% -91.24% -24.21% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Blue Apron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blue Apron beats Capstone Technologies Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Capstone Technologies Group Company Profile

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc., an education company, owns and operates K-12 private boarding schools in Shanxi and Sichuan Provinces, the People's Republic of China. The company operates 3 schools comprising kindergarten, elementary, and middle and high school levels with approximately 14,583 students, and 1,876 faculty and staff. It also provides high education to its students with focusing on cultural skills in Chinese and English, as well as curriculum. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China. As of December 6, 2016, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Capstone Technologies, Inc..

