Reviewing Nutriband (NTRB) and Its Competitors

Nutriband (OTCMKTS: NTRB) is one of 42 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nutriband to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband N/A N/A N/A Nutriband Competitors -211.24% -73.61% -31.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutriband and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $370,000.00 N/A -36.49 Nutriband Competitors $1.12 billion $151.86 million 35.56

Nutriband’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nutriband. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nutriband and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutriband Competitors 376 1244 2030 106 2.50

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Nutriband’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutriband has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

