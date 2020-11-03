Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 24th

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of RELL opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $6.32.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

