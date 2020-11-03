Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RBA stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $65.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $115,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,318.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

