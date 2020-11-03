RMPL Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $64,424.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. RMPL has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $64,424.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RMPL has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RMPL token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00006716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00077383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00198387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.01120994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000554 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 5,568,903 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,956 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io.

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

