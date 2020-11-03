Robert W. Baird Downgrades NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $76.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.06.

NuVasive stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -375.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

