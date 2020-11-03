Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 48,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 459.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after buying an additional 212,341 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,233 shares of company stock worth $2,344,683. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $245.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $251.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.