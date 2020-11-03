Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $16,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 265.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 401,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,876,000 after buying an additional 291,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ross Stores by 42.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,242,000 after acquiring an additional 508,475 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Ross Stores by 10.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

