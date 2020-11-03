Royal Bank of Canada Cuts TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to $72.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.82.

NYSE TRP opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.608 dividend. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 94.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth $131,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

