Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $825.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $845.00 to $825.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQIX. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.70.

EQIX stock opened at $738.32 on Tuesday. Equinix has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $777.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $732.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total transaction of $538,579.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,272.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.45, for a total value of $767,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,100,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,738 shares of company stock worth $4,503,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,662,000 after buying an additional 48,127 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

