Royal Bank of Canada Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to $14.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.53 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

