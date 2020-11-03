Royal Bank of Canada Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $124.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of WCN opened at $99.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

