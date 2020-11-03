Royal Gold (RGLD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Royal Gold to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James set a $160.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.