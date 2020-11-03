RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Great Portland Estates (NYSE:GPEAF) Critical Contrast

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RPT Realty and Great Portland Estates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $234.09 million 1.74 $91.51 million $1.08 4.67 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RPT Realty and Great Portland Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 2 2 1 0 1.80 Great Portland Estates 2 1 2 0 2.00

RPT Realty presently has a consensus price target of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 76.59%. Given RPT Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Volatility and Risk

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 35.25% 10.48% 3.82% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Great Portland Estates on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

