RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RSNAY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Investec raised RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSNAY opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

