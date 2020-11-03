Saga Communications (SGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Shares of SGA opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.61. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

