salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.94.

NYSE CRM opened at $232.45 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.37. The firm has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $3,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,938,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,594,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 722,891 shares of company stock worth $173,714,612. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

