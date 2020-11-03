Sandstorm Gold (SAND) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sandstorm Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sandstorm Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sandstorm Gold Competitors 736 2824 2628 95 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 22.32%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million $16.40 million 84.00 Sandstorm Gold Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 38.78

Sandstorm Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold. Sandstorm Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 10.10% 3.06% 2.84% Sandstorm Gold Competitors -17.86% -13.13% -1.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 191 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Honduras, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

