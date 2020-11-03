Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNY. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sanofi to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after buying an additional 460,930 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55,548 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

